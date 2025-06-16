Dayton Dragons rally to beat Lake County Captains

Peyton Stovall singled to right to drive in Balcazar from second, and Jorge scored on the same play when the throw to the plate by Lake County right fielder Esteban Gonzalez went to the backstop. Stovall scored from third later in the inning with alert baserunning, coming in from third on a groundout to third base by Diego Omana after initially holding on the play.

The Dragons added another run in the fifth inning when Victor Acosta singled, went to third on Cam Collier’s double to the right field corner, and scored on the same play when Gonzalez committed his second throwing error from right field.

Meanwhile, Dylan Simmons (2-2) entered the game with two on and no outs to work out of trouble and strand both runners. Simmons retired all six batters he faced in the outing to earn the win.

Joseph Menefee pitched the sixth and seventh without surrendering a run for Dayton. Will Cannon pitched a perfect eighth inning, and Cody Adcock did the same in the ninth to earn his first save.

Dayton finished with seven hits. Balcazar and Acosta each had two.

The Dragons were 20-43 following Sunday’s game and are currently playing a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Dragons games this week are at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Day Air Ballpark promotions this week:

Wednesday: Home Run For Life, Elegance in Dance

Thursday: Retirement Village People, RBI Night

Friday: Star Wars Night on the Plaza, Free Wash Friday

Saturday: Possum Creek ramblers, Academic All-Star Presentation, Baseball Buddies, Friends and Family Game

Sunday: Kids Run the Bases, baseball Buddies, Veteran Salute

SPORTS NEWS ONLINE

Find the latest on the Dayton Dragons and other local sports coverage at DaytonDailyNews.com.