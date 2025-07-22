Dayton Dragons shortstop Leo Balcazar, pitcher Easton Sikorski called up to Chattanooga

“If we’re not developing big leaguers, or trying to develop big leaguers, then, to me, we’re not really doing our job, so it’s a bittersweet part of it,” Dragons manager Vince Harrison Jr. said. “We develop those guys, we help those guys grow from where they were last year. So when they do that, they deserve to be promoted.”

Balcazar, who is from Venezuela, came to Dayton as a 19-year-old at the start of the 2024 season. He sharpened his defense and his offense. He started hitting some home runs midway through last year, finishing with six in 102 games and raising his batting average to .264.

This season in 75 games, Balcazar was the Dragons’ most consistent hitter, batting .262 with nine homers, 37 RBIs and four stolen bases. He’s batting .286 in his first six games with Lookouts.

The Dragons had several top prospects on last year’s team, giving Balcazar space to grow.

“Last year was a little bit easier for him just because he wasn’t a focal point on offense,” Harrison Jr. said. “We were able to slide him down in the lineup a little bit.”

From day one last year, Harrison Jr. pushed Balcazar to understand what it means to be a professional shortstop.

“You play shortstop, that’s a premium position, you have to value the ball, you have to be the most reliable guy on the field,” Harrison Jr. said. “There was a lot of tough conversations last year that became hugs this year. Not that he didn’t see the value in it, but guys have to learn that it’s an everyday thing.”

Balcazar’s numbers matter, but a professional mindset is an area where Harrison Jr. saw a lot of growth. When the manager wasn’t available to help Balcazar with his pregame work, he sought out coaches and players to help him prepare.

“He made a lot of strides, a lot of progression, just in his pregame work, his routine, a lot of stuff that people don’t see,” Harrison Jr. said. “He wants to be a big leaguer. But to be a big leaguer, you have to have big-league habits. You have to be different. I feel very happy with the progress that he made from day one last year.”

The Reds drafted Sikorski, 25, in the 17th round in 2022 out of Western Michigan. He came to Dayton in a hybrid role but matured into a late-innings reliever. Sikorski had five saves in 21 appearances for the Dragons this season and a 1.87 ERA.

“He turned into the guy that we wanted with the ball at the end of the game,” Harrison Jr. said. “And he accepted that, and he wanted it. He turned into more of a lead by example, and he’s followed all the principles that the org has and took off with it.”

Sikorski arrived in 2024 with a 90 mph fastball. He’s now in the mid 90s, but he knows how to pitch as well.

“He was probably our best guy being able to move the ball around, throw three or four quality pitches and sequence well, which I think made a big difference in him,” Harrison Jr. said.

Sikorski’s departure is an example of the bittersweet nature of minor-league promotions.

“I actually was texting with him earlier today,” Harrison Jr. said Friday. “He was honestly one of my favorite players I’ve ever worked with. He’s one of those dudes that’s always smiling, always working. You never had to worry about him. All the guys loved him in the clubhouse.”

The next-man-up mentality is part of it, too. The Dragons recently added shortstop Carlos Sanchez from Low-A Daytona and first baseman Jack Moss from the 60-day injured list. Both are hitting well —Sanchez .290 in 18 games, Moss .407 in 11 games — on a team that needs it. The Dragons are in last place in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings at 7-15 and are last in the league in hitting.

“It’s good because you know that those guys have put in the work and being recognized for what they’ve done to be able to move on,” Harrison Jr. said. “You’re losing some of your better guys. But other guys are going to get opportunities now because of that. As a minor-league manager that’s my job to keep the other guys ready.”

Dayton begins a six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against South Bend (11-12). Sunday’s game was rained out and will not be rescheduled.