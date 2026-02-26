Dayton Dragons: Single game tickets to go on sale Monday

Game times will be 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:05 p.m. on Sundays.

Stadium tickets start at $16 for April games, $18 for May and $20 June through September. Lawn seats are $6 through April, $8 through May and $10 June through September.

The 2026 season will also feature special entertainment acts and themed nights.

Sunday games will feature Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter’s Ice Cream, where children aged 11 and under can round the bases following the game and receive a Graeter’s coupon. Kids Run the Bases will also be held on April 11 and April 25.

Fan-favorite Team Zoom will return to perform stunt dog tricks for the crowd on June 12. BirdZerk! will participate in gameday skits and antics on June 13. ZOOperstars, featuring Ken Giraffey Jr. and other animal characters based on sports figures, will appear on June 14.

The Dragons will host a Police Night honoring members of the Dayton Police Department on June 25 and a Fire Night to honor the Dayton Fire Department on Aug. 6. Proceeds from tickets to these games will be donated to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Purchase tickets in-person at the Dragons Box Office, by phone at 937-228-2287 or online at daytondragons.com/tickets. Tickets can also be bought through Ticketmaster at 937-228-2323.

To view the full 2026 Dayton Dragons schedule visit milb.com/dayton/schedule.