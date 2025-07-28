Dayton Dragons: Sunday’s game canceled due to inclement weather

The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and South Bend Cubs was canceled on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark due to heavy rain.
The Dragons and Cubs do not meet again in 2025, meaning Sunday’s game will not be rescheduled. However, fans with tickets to Sunday’s game may exchange their tickets for another game later this season.
Sunday’s game started at 1:05 pm as scheduled. South Bend jumped out to a 4-0 lead on a third inning grand slam home run by Drew Bowser. Heavy rain caused a rain delay in the middle of the third inning of one hour, 10 minutes before the game resumed, but after 14 minutes of action, another cell of heavy rain forced a second rain delay. The game could not be restarted again. None of the statistics from Sunday’s game will be entered into the record.
Up Next: The Dragons (9-18, 30-62) travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan to begin a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps (19-10, 63-31) on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. Nestor Lorant (0-8, 7.03) will start for Dayton.
