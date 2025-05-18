Dragons: Bats explode for 13 hits as Dayton beats Quad Cities 8-6

Quad Cities scored two runs in the first inning to take an early lead before the Dragons plated three runs in the second.

Quad Cities responded with two runs in the bottom of the second, but Dayton took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the third. After singles by Carlos Jorge and Leo Balcazar, Victor Acosta doubled to left field to bring in both runners and put Dayton in front, 5-4.

In the fourth, Ascanio singled and scored from first on a double by Connor Burns to make it 6-4. And in the fifth, Yerlin Confidan singled and scored on John Michael Faile’s double to push the Dragons lead to 7-4.

Dayton starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski struggled over the first two innings, but he settled down to pitch scoreless frames in the third and fourth. Dylan Simmons allowed two runs in the fifth to make it 7-6, but the Dayton bullpen shutout Quad Cities over the final four innings.

Easton Sikorski finished the game with two scoreless innings, striking out five including the last four batters he faced. Sikorski earned his fourth save and lowered his ERA to 0.82 on the year.

Burns had his second RBI double of the night in the eighth inning to close out the scoring.

The Dragons season-high 13-hit attack was led by Burns, with two doubles and two RBI. He has six hits in the series including three home runs and two doubles. Balcazar was 3 for 5 for Dayton.

The Dragons will open a six-game set at Peoria at noon Tuesday. They return home for a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 p.m. May 27.