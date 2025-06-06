Dragons beat Lugnuts 3-2 in 10 innings to snap 8-game losing streak

Dayton starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski was exceptional over his six-inning stint. Serwinowski allowed just two hits and walked only one while striking out nine. He allowed one run in the third inning that gave Lansing the lead.

Lansing tied the game in the top of the eighth on a two-out, bases loaded walk to make it 2-2. Dragons reliever Trey Braithwaite entered the game after the walk and notched an inning-ending strikeout to strand three runners.

Dayton’s Connor Burns was the free runner at second base to start the Dragons half of the 10th. Acosta popped up a bunt attempt for the first out before Balcazar walked on four pitches. A balk moved the runners to second and third with one out. With the infield in, Yerlin Confidan hit a hard ground ball toward Lansing first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam as Burns broke for the plate. The Lansing first baseman reached for the ball, briefly lost control of the it, then scooped it back up, and fired it home as Burns sprinted in. Burns easily beat the throw to end the game.

The Dragons finished the night with 11 hits after picking up 10 on Wednesday. Acosta, Burns and Cam Collier each had two hits.