Dragons: Burns hits two homers in Dayton’s 6-4 win at Quad Cities

Three Bandits hitters reached on errors, all on misplayed ground balls, as Quad Cities loaded the bases with two outs. With the tying run at second and the winning run at first, Hurney struck out Callan Moss on a backdoor slider to end the game.

The Dragons trailed 1-0 when Connor Burns hit his first of two home runs in the game in the third inning to tie the score. In the sixth, Burns hit his second home run of the game, his fourth of the season and third in the series with Quad Cities, to give the Dragons a 5-1 lead.

Quad Cities started back with one run in the bottom of the sixth against Dragons starting pitcher Brian Edgington, who followed that inning with a scoreless seventh. Edgington (2-1) allowed two runs in his seven innings on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts, throwing 90 pitches.

Quad Cities added a run against Hurney in the eighth to make it 5-3, but the Dragons responded with a run in the top of the ninth when Confidan walked with two outs and scored from first on John Michael Faile’s double to make it 6-3.

The Dragons matched a season high with 11 hits.