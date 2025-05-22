Dragons: Chiefs score two in sixth to beat Dayton 3-2

The Dragons took a two-run lead in the top of the third inning when Connor Burns lined a single to left field and Myles Smith followed with a home run to put Dayton in front 2-0. The homer was the first of Smith’s professional career.

But the Dragons could not score again. They had some opportunities over the first six innings but went a combined 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Dayton had only one hit after the fifth inning and did not advance a runner past first after the sixth.

Meanwhile, Peoria scored one run in the fourth inning against Dayton starting pitcher Nestor Lorant, who left the game with a 2-1 lead. In his five innings, he allowed just three hits and one run with two walks and one strikeout.

Jimmy Romano replaced Lorant in the sixth, allowing a one-out single and a two-out walk. With runners at first and second, Trey Paige hit a line drive to center field against Romano. Dayton outfielder Yerlin Confidan charged in and tried to make a diving catch, but the ball bounced in front of him and rolled past, allowing both runners to score as the Chiefs took a 3-2 lead.

The Dragons finished with six hits. Jose Serrano went 3 for 4 with a double. Victor Acosta had one hit to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games, second longest of the year for a Dayton player.