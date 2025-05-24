Dragons: Faile’s double breaks tie, Dayton holds on to win 6-5 in 10 innings

Peoria’s Tre Richardson connected on a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to even the score at 3-3. There would be no more scoring until the 10th inning.

In the top of the 10th, Leo Balcazar reached on an infield single that moved free runner Victor Acosta to third. With one out, Faile lined a double to right-center field that scored both Acosta and Balcazar to give Dayton a 5-3 lead. With two outs, Faile scored on Almonte’s double to give the Dragons a 6-3 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Peoria collected three hits and scored two runs to make it 6-5, with runners at first and third with two outs. But Dayton reliever Trey Braithwaite struck out Won-Bin Cho to end the game.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Both Almonte and Ascanio had two.

The game was the seventh extra inning game of the year for the Dragons, second most in the league. They are 4-3 in games that go to extra innings.