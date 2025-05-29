Dragons fall to West Michigan 5-4 in 10 innings

Dayton scored on run in the third inning when Johnny Ascanio tripled and scored from third on Connor Burns’ infield single to make it 2-1.

In the fourth, the Dragons scored three runs to take the lead. Yerlin Confindan singled to start the inning and stole second. Carlos Jorge delivered a base hit to drive in Confidan and tie the score at 2-2. Jorge then stole second, and after a walk to Johnny Ascanio, the Dragons pulled off a double steal to put runners at second and third. Burns singled to center field to drive in both Jorge and Ascanio to give Dayton a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning.

But the Dragons produced only two more hits the rest of the night as they were held scoreless over the final six innings of the 10-inning game. West Michigan scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the score at 4-4.

In the top of the 10th, West Michigan’s Izaac Pacheco singled with one out to drive in the free runner from second base and give the Whitecaps a 5-4 lead. The Dragons could not advance their free runner past second base in the bottom of the 10th.

The Dragons collected seven hits including two each by Burns, Jorge, and Ascanio.

Dragons reliever Easton Sikorski (2-2) was charged with the loss. He allowed one unearned run in three innings, surrendering just one hit and two walks with five strikeouts. The only run against Sikorski was scored by the free runner in the 10th inning. Sikorski lowered his earned run average to 0.67.