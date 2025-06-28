Dragons produce highest run total in 18 years, beat Lansing 19-4

The Dragons have scored 60 runs in their last five contests.

The Dragons finished the night just two runs short of the club record of 21 runs in a game. They scored 19 runs for the first time since July 5, 2007, when they scored 20 runs in a victory in Dayton over the Great Lakes Loons.

The Dragons well-balanced 19-hit attack was led by Victor Acosta, who had a home run and five runs batted in. Leo Balcazar had three hits including a home run. The Dragons had eight extra base hits in the game.

For the fourth time in the last five games, the Dragons scored in the first inning, pushing two runs across on a run-scoring double by Carlos Jorge and a steal of home. After Lansing scored one run in the bottom of the first, the Dragons added two more in the top of the second on a two-run single by Victor Acosta. Lansing answered with one run in the bottom of the second to cut the Dragons lead to 4-2.

The Dragons scored four runs in the top of the fifth, the first of three consecutive innings in which they tallied at least three runs. After Lansing scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 8-4, Dayton took command of the game with six runs in the sixth. The big inning was highlighted by a two-run home run by Acosta, his first homer of the year, and a triple by Ariel Almonte that brought in two runs as Dayton jumped ahead 14-4.

Dayton players with at least two hits in the game included Balcazar and Jorge with three hits each; and two hits apiece for Acosta, Moss, Almonte, Omana, Anthony Stephan, and Carlos Sanchez.