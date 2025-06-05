Lugnuts score five runs in ninth inning to hand Dragons eighth straight loss

After Lansing scored one run in the top of the fourth, the Dragons regained the lead with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth. Connor Burns lined a single to left field, went to second on a single to right by Victor Acosta, and scored on a bloop single to center by Balcazar to put the Dragons back in front, 2-1.

Dragons pitchers kept the Lugnuts from scoring over the next four innings. Will Cannon made his Dragons debut after being called up from Single-A Daytona and retired all six batters he faced without a ball leaving the infield. The Dragons took a 2-1 lead to the ninth inning.

Lansing’s first three batters in the ninth produced base hits to load the bases with no outs against Dayton reliever Irvin Machuca. After a strikeout and a fly out to short center field that did not advance a runner, Machuca had a chance to get out of trouble and hold the lead. But Joshua Kuroda-Grauer reached on an infield single that brought in the tying run and T.J. Schofield-Sam followed with a two-run single to give Lansing a 4-2 lead. Machuca was replaced by Graham Osman, who issued three straight walks to force in a pair of runs and put Lansing in front 6-2.

Dayton’s Connor Burns hit a long 420’ solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring. The homer was the seventh of the year for Burns.

The Dragons finished the night with 10 hits. Victor Acosta had three singles. Burns and Balcazar each had two hits.