Breaking: Delta ending Dayton flights to New York in September, adding service to Atlanta

WATCH: Dayton Dragons announce new club area, event center at Day-Air Ballpark

Credit: Bryant Billing

The Dayton Dragons announced a new club area and event center that will open in Day-Air Ballpark this fall. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
In Other News
1
Whitecaps win 11-3, complete six-game sweep of Dragons
2
Dragons fall to West Michigan 5-4 in 10 innings
3
Dragons: Faile’s double breaks tie, Dayton holds on to win 6-5 in 10...
4
Dragons: Chiefs score two in sixth to beat Dayton 3-2
5
Dragons: Bats explode for 13 hits as Dayton beats Quad Cities 8-6