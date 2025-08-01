West Michigan breaks tie in 8th inning to beat Dayton Dragons 3-2

West Michigan started the scoring when Andrew Jenkins blasted a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning to give the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead.

The Dragons responded with a run in the top of the second as they put together a two-out rally. Jack Moss walked with the bases empty, went to second on a single to right by Ariel Almonte, and scored on Victor Acosta’s single to left to make it 2-1. Neither team scored again until the eighth inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden worked a career-high six innings, allowing two runs in the first and then shutting down the Whitecaps over the next five frames. Hayden surrendered four hits in his six innings while walking three and striking out one.

Anthony Stephan lined a two-out, solo home run to right field in the top of the eighth that tied the game at 2-2. The homer was Stephan’s second in three games in the current series, and his sixth of the season.

But West Michigan answered immediately with a run of their own. In the bottom of the eighth against Dayton reliever Jimmy Romano, Austin Murr led off with a triple to the right field corner. After an infield single that did not advance Murr, Izaac Pacheco delivered a sacrifice fly to center field that was deep enough to bring in Murr and give the Whitecaps a 3-2 lead.

The Dragons were retired in order in the ninth to close out the game.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Acosta, Almonte, and Ryan McCrystal each had two. Stephan’s home run was the only extra base hit.

Romano (1-4) was charged with the loss. He worked two innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks.