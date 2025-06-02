Breaking: Kettering Health cyberattack latest: Internal health records back online, work continues on MyChart

Whitecaps win 11-3, complete six-game sweep of Dragons

Dayton's Yerlin Confidan advances to third base on a fly ball to right field in the fourth inning Friday night at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Dayton's Yerlin Confidan advances to third base on a fly ball to right field in the fourth inning Friday night at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Dayton Dragons
By Jeff Gilbert – Contributing Writer
17 minutes ago
X

West Michigan’s Kevin McGonigle collected three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Whitecaps to an 11-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon, completing a sweep of the six-game series.

West Michigan started the scoring in the third inning when John Peck delivered a two-run single to make it 2-0. In the fourth, the Whitecaps added two more runs when Seth Stephenson belted a home run with a man on base to make it 4-0.

ExploreArchdeacon: All he needed was a mound, a catcher, and an opportunity

Meanwhile, West Michigan starting pitcher Rayner Castillo did not allow a hit over his four innings of work. The Dragons first base hit came on a single to left field by John Michael Faile leading off the fifth against reliever Tyler Mattison.

The Dragons scored in the bottom of the seventh. Carlos Jorge doubled with one out, Ariel Almonte walked, and Johnny Ascanio followed with a single to drive in Jorge from second and make it 9-1. But West Michigan’s offense kept moving in the eighth as they added two more runs. The Dragons took advantage of two walks and an error in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring with two runs without a hit in the inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant (0-2) was charged with the loss. He worked the first three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout.

ExploreDragons: Briceno strikes again as Whitecaps hand Dayton sixth straight loss

The Dragons were limited to six hits in the game. Jorge and Leo Balcazar each had two as they both continued their hot hitting.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-34) open a new six-game series at Day Air Ballpark against the Lansing Lugnuts (28-23) tonight at 7:05 pm. Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.13) will start for Dayton.

In Other News
1
Dragons fall to West Michigan 5-4 in 10 innings
2
Dragons: Faile’s double breaks tie, Dayton holds on to win 6-5 in 10...
3
Dragons: Chiefs score two in sixth to beat Dayton 3-2
4
Dragons: Bats explode for 13 hits as Dayton beats Quad Cities 8-6
5
Dragons: Burns hits two homers in Dayton’s 6-4 win at Quad Cities

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert