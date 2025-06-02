Whitecaps win 11-3, complete six-game sweep of Dragons

Meanwhile, West Michigan starting pitcher Rayner Castillo did not allow a hit over his four innings of work. The Dragons first base hit came on a single to left field by John Michael Faile leading off the fifth against reliever Tyler Mattison.

The Dragons scored in the bottom of the seventh. Carlos Jorge doubled with one out, Ariel Almonte walked, and Johnny Ascanio followed with a single to drive in Jorge from second and make it 9-1. But West Michigan’s offense kept moving in the eighth as they added two more runs. The Dragons took advantage of two walks and an error in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring with two runs without a hit in the inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant (0-2) was charged with the loss. He worked the first three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout.

The Dragons were limited to six hits in the game. Jorge and Leo Balcazar each had two as they both continued their hot hitting.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-34) open a new six-game series at Day Air Ballpark against the Lansing Lugnuts (28-23) tonight at 7:05 pm. Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.13) will start for Dayton.