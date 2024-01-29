Dayton drops five spots in AP poll after loss at Richmond

The teams that passed Dayton were: No. 13 Creighton (16-5), which moved up four spots; No. 15 Texas Tech (16-3, up five spots); No. 17 Utah State (18-2, up one spot); No. 19 New Mexico (18-3, up six spots); and No. 20 Florida Atlantic (17-4, up two spots).

This is the third straight week Dayton has ranked in the top 25. Dayton first received a top 25 vote in the Dec. 11 poll and then received two votes in the following two polls on Dec. 18 and Dec. 25. The Flyers received three votes on Jan. 1. On Jan. 8. they ranked as high as No. 17 on one ballot and appeared on 30 of the 63 ballots.

Dayton moved into the top 25 at No. 23 on Jan. 15 for the first time this season and climbed into the top 20 last week for the first time since 2020.

This week, Dayton plays two 7 p.m. games at UD Arena: Tuesday against George Washington (14-6, 3-4) and Friday against St. Bonaventure (12-7, 3-4).

In other rankings, Dayton is No. 17 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (down two from last week), No. 22 on Haslametrics.com (down four), No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll (down two), No. 20 on BartTorvik.com (down one), No. 25 on KenPom.com (no chan ge) and No. 26 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (up one).