Dayton earns No. 6 seed in A-10 women’s basketball tournament

Dayton improved its regular-season victory total for the third straight season under coach Tamika Williams-Jeter. They were 6-20 in the regular season in the 2022-23 season and 11-18 last season, finishing 1-1 in the A-10 tournament both seasons.

Dayton will play No. 11 seed Virginia Commonwealth (12-18, 6-12) or No. 14 seed La Salle (9-22, 3-15) in the second round at 7 p.m. Thursday. Those teams play at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first round. The tournament will take place at the Henrico Sports and Events Center in Henrico, Va.

Dayton beat last-place St. Bonaventure (6-23, 2-16) with a 45-25 rebounding advantage. The Flyers had 16 offensive rebounds to St. Bonaventure’s one and had a 21-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Dayton also posted its second-best free-throw percentage (25 of 28, 89.3%).

Smith made 6 of 9 field goals and 8 of 10 free throws. She posted her 13th double-double of the season.

Three other players scored in double figures: Ivy Wolf (16); Rikki Harris (15); and Nayo Lear (10).