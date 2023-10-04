Dayton enters 2023-24 season with revamped roster after ‘whirlwind’ spring

For Dayton Flyers associate head coach Ricardo Greer, thoughts about the 2023-24 season started as soon as the 2022-23 season ended in March.

Speaking on Episode One of “Building the Foundation,” a four-part video series produced by UD to spotlight the Flyers as they prepare for the new season, Greer shared his thinking about how the coaching staff approached the offseason.

“This year was intriguing because we did lose five or six guys,” Greer said, “so we had to be able to build a roster really quick to be able to practice and do different things in the summer. I think this year was pretty good because we got some guys in, and we were able to get better this year. We were able to bond with the new guys. The new guys were able to bond with some of the some of the guys who were already here.”

Greer mentioned the relationship returning junior forward DaRon Holmes II built with the team’s other big man, sophomore Isaac Jack, as one example. Dayton added Jack from Buffalo as well as three other transfers: forward Nate Santos (Pittsburgh); sophomore guard Javon Bennett (Merrimack); and guard Enoch Cheeks (Robert Morris).

“It was a whirlwind,” Greer said. “I remember me and coach (James) Kane looking at each other and saying, ‘We’ve got to go to work.’ Coach Kane did an amazing job identifying some guys, and I identified some guys that I felt that could help this program. Coach (Anthony) Grant, we brought that to him and said, ‘Hey, Coach, these are some of the guys that we think that can can help this program.’”

After losing three key contributors — Mike Sharavjamts, Mustapha Amzil and R.J. Blakney to the transfer portal — Dayton needed help inside the paint and on the perimeter, Greer said, and it needed players who could make an impact right away. The four transfers, as well as the three freshman who arrived at UD this summer, talked in the video that aired Monday. More videos will air the next three Mondays.

Here are some highlights of the transfers’ comments in Episode One:

Greer on Cheeks: “I have known Enoch since he was in high school. I was really close to one of his coaches, and I actually played with his dad when we were in high school. I saw his progression through high school, and then he went to Robert Morris and we saw how well he was doing. When he came here and played against us last year, you saw that he can compete at this level. When he entered the transfer portal, he was one of the guards that I thought could help us. His physicality and the way he goes about things, it was a no-brainer. This was a guy that help us. He’s just a hard-working, tough, physical kid that wants to compete and wants to win on an everyday basis.”

Cheeks on why he picked Dayton: “I feel like I had a better chance to compete for a championship, so it was very easy for me to make that decision. I knew right after the season I would put my name in the transfer portal. I came on a visit and met the guys, and we connected instantly. Everyone was treating me good. The whole community was welcoming. It just felt right. The guys made me feel at home. I just loved my visit. When I got back to Robert Morris, I sat in my room and really thought about my situation and tried to envision myself in the uniform, playing the game. I just tried to put myself like I was already on campus because when I came here for a visit, it felt like I had been here for a while. Having that feeling, it just felt like this was the right choice for me.”

Greer on Bennett: “Ever since he was a young kid — I’ve known him since he was in fifth grade — he’s always had that complex where everybody says he’s short. But he has a heart of a lion, and he goes out there and competes and proves everybody wrong every single day. And that’s what I love about him.”

Bennett on why he picked Dayton: “When I came here, I was kind of blown away with all the facilities and the community and how much they supported the basketball team. There was no point in going anywhere else. I know where I want to go. I committed, actually, in AG’s office after I visited on the last day. I was about to leave. I told him I would love to come and be a part of this family. It was a big decision because basically I want to stay here for the rest of my four years. I don’t want to go anywhere else. ... In the office, with AG and Ricardo when I told them I’m coming, they were ecstatic. They were excited. That gave me confidence as well to come this summer and put in work.”

Bennett on the type of player he is: “Offensively, I feel I play a lot like Trae Young. I can really shoot the ball well, but I’m mostly willing to pass. I feel like my passing really improved, especially from where I was a year ago at Merrimack to now. ... One thing about me, I’m very scrappy. I’m very gritty. I like to play defense.”

Greer on Jack: “Isaac has played (basketball) for four years. He was a hockey player. That’s where he gets his physicality. He’s able to go out there and just compete. He has a never-say-die mentality. His mindset of going out there and playing hard all the time helps him because you have a lot of bigs that will play hard and will not play hard but this guy, man, from practice to workouts all the way to games, he just plays his heart out. He has an amazing charisma.”

Jack on why he left Buffalo: “My whole coaching staff got fired, unfortunately. So that was really the end part. What also helped is having that playing time and seeing a bit of success throughout the year at the Mid-American Conference level. ... Some of my better games were against the higher major teams. That boosted my confidence and encouraged me to say, ‘Hey, maybe I could go play at a higher level.’”

Jack on the transfer portal: “All of a sudden, I was getting hit up by all these schools. It was super humbling. I’m super grateful for it all. But it was a lot. I went on a visit to Vanderbilt. It was a lot of fun. I had a couple more lined up after my visit to Dayton, but Dayton stole the show. Coach Greer was the one who recruited me. I think he did a great job. What they do here, it’s different than the other schools. You find a lot of love here. There’s a lot of love in Dayton. When you go to other schools, I think a lot of is fake love and just for show. Here it seems like it’s genuine love, and it’s really encouraging.”

Jack on his “Maniac” nickname: “The first day I got here, we went to (Raising Cane’s). I got the Caniac (combo meal). I think (the nickname) is unique. It can have a lot of different meanings, which is good. I think I’m pretty chaotic. I’ve got a lot of energy. I work hard down low, banging and trying to fight for rebounds. So I think the maniac just kind of fits perfectly with how I play and my energy and what I try to do on the floor.”

Santos on his background: “I’m from a basketball family. My dad played professionally in Puerto Rico. My mom played at Wichita State. All my siblings played D-I basketball. Being the youngest, it was tough because I was always getting beat up on in basketball games growing up. I learned a lot from that and got tougher from that. I was always in the gym ever since I was in stroller.”

Greer on Santos: “I think we got a steal. I think he is phenomenal. He’s a great young man. I think that his best basketball is ahead of him. I’m super excited for him. Speaking to the coaches at Pitt, they loved them. They thought that he was really good. He just needed opportunity, and I think we have that opportunity for him.”

Santos on on bringing experience to the team: “I’ve been on a team that’s been to the (NCAA) tournament. I’ve been at a high level. Just being an older guy and having some experience and adding that to the team and trying to play as hard as I can, that’s what I’m looking forward, so we can get to the ultimate goal and win an A-10 championship and get to the tournament.”