Dayton erases 10-point deficit in first half to take halftime lead at Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. — The Dayton Flyers overcame an early 10-point deficit with a 14-1 run and took a 33-30 lead into halftime against Rhode Island on Wednesday at the Ryan Center.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Top players: Enoch Cheeks had seven points and six rebounds in the half for Dayton. Posh Alexander also had seven points.
Sebastian Thomas led Rhode Island with seven points.
Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 14 3-pointers. Rhode Island made 1 of 10.
Big run: Dayton trailed 25-15 after a 3-point play by Thomas with 11 minutes, 21 seconds left in the half. Over the next six-plus minutes, the Flyers outscored the Rams 12-0.
Scoring drought: Rhode Island missed nine straight field goals before stopping the 12-0 run with a free throw by David Green at the 4:10 mark. A layup by Green at the 3:08 mark was Rhode Island’s first field goal in eight minutes.
