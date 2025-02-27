Dayton erases 10-point deficit in first half to take halftime lead at Rhode Island

Top players: Enoch Cheeks had seven points and six rebounds in the half for Dayton. Posh Alexander also had seven points.

Sebastian Thomas led Rhode Island with seven points.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 14 3-pointers. Rhode Island made 1 of 10.

Big run: Dayton trailed 25-15 after a 3-point play by Thomas with 11 minutes, 21 seconds left in the half. Over the next six-plus minutes, the Flyers outscored the Rams 12-0.

Scoring drought: Rhode Island missed nine straight field goals before stopping the 12-0 run with a free throw by David Green at the 4:10 mark. A layup by Green at the 3:08 mark was Rhode Island’s first field goal in eight minutes.