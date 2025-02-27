Breaking: Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Harriet the Spy' star, dies at 39

Dayton erases 10-point deficit in first half to take halftime lead at Rhode Island

Dayton's Posh Alexander, front, and Zed Key, back center, apply pressure against Rhode Island's Jaden House on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I. David Jablonski/Staff

34 minutes ago
KINGSTON, R.I. — The Dayton Flyers overcame an early 10-point deficit with a 14-1 run and took a 33-30 lead into halftime against Rhode Island on Wednesday at the Ryan Center.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Top players: Enoch Cheeks had seven points and six rebounds in the half for Dayton. Posh Alexander also had seven points.

Sebastian Thomas led Rhode Island with seven points.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 14 3-pointers. Rhode Island made 1 of 10.

Big run: Dayton trailed 25-15 after a 3-point play by Thomas with 11 minutes, 21 seconds left in the half. Over the next six-plus minutes, the Flyers outscored the Rams 12-0.

Scoring drought: Rhode Island missed nine straight field goals before stopping the 12-0 run with a free throw by David Green at the 4:10 mark. A layup by Green at the 3:08 mark was Rhode Island’s first field goal in eight minutes.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.