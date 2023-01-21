Dayton faces biggest halftime deficit since December at GW

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maximus Edwards made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give George Washington a 36-22 halftime lead against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday at the Charles E. Smith Center.
It’s the biggest halftime deficit Dayton has faced since it trailed Virginia Tech 42-21 in a 77-49 loss on Dec. 7.
Here’s a quick recap of the half:
Key player: Edwards made 5 of 8 field goals, including 3 of 4 3-pointers, to lead all players with 13 points.
Key stat: George Washington held Dayton to 26.7% shooting. The Flyers, who shoot 55.3% from 2-point range, made 4 of 17 shots (23.5%) inside the arc.
DaRon Holmes II and Toumani Camara combined to make 1 of 12 2-point field goals. Camara scored his six points on 3-pointers.
Big run: George Washington outscored Dayton 10-0 to turn a 14-12 lead into a 24-12 advantage at the 7:25 mark.
Rotation news: Dayton guard Kobe Elvis returned to action for the first time since injuring his knee on Nov. 25. He played three minutes in the first half and missed his only shot attempt.
