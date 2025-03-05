Dayton faces double-digit deficit at halftime in final home game

One year after trailing Virginia Commonwealth 48-31 at halftime in the final home game of 2023-24 season, the Dayton Flyers trailed Saint Louis 41-28 at halftime Tuesday in the final home game of the 2024-25 season.
Dayton rallied to beat VCU 91-86 in overtime after rallying in the second half from the 17-point deficit.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Top players: Isaiah Swope led Saint Louis with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He made 3 of 5 3-pointers.
Saint Louis sixth-year guard Gibson Jimerson made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 15 points.
Enoch Cheeks and Amaël L’Etang each scored seven points for Dayton.
Key stat: Saint Louis made 8 of 16 3-pointers. Dayton made 4 of 12.
Big run: After Cheeks tied the game at 17-17 with a jump shot with 13 minutes, 16 seconds left in the half, Saint Louis began an 11-0 run over the next six minutes.
Largest lead: Saint Louis led 41-26 after a 3-pointer by Jimerson at the 3:06 mark.
