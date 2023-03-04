X
Dark Mode Toggle

Dayton faces halftime deficit at Saint Louis in final game of regular season

Sports
By , Staff Writer
4 minutes ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Saint Louis scored two baskets in the last minute of the first half to build a 41-32 halftime lead against the Dayton Flyers on Friday in the regular-season finale at Chaifetz Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: Javon Pickett, of Saint Louis, led all scorers with 10 points. He made 2 of 3 3-pointers.

Key stat: The Billikens had a 22-15 rebounding advantage.

Turning point: Dayton led 25-24 with nine minutes to play after a 3-pointer by Mustapha Amzil. Saint Louis outscored Dayton 13-3 over the next five minutes.

Milestone: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes scored five points in the half to reach 1,000 in his career. He’s the 51st player in school history to reach the milestone and the first true sophomore.

In Other News
1
McMahon scores 28 to lead Ohio State past Michigan in Big Ten tourney
2
NFL Combine: Former Buckeyes Stroud, Smith-Njigba acknowledge regrets...
3
NFL Combine: Springfield native Taylor driven by desire to make...
4
Girls basketball: State’s top two teams set for Division IV regional...
5
Boys basketball: Miami East surges to district championship

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top