Dayton faces halftime deficit at Saint Louis in final game of regular season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Saint Louis scored two baskets in the last minute of the first half to build a 41-32 halftime lead against the Dayton Flyers on Friday in the regular-season finale at Chaifetz Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the half:
Key player: Javon Pickett, of Saint Louis, led all scorers with 10 points. He made 2 of 3 3-pointers.
Key stat: The Billikens had a 22-15 rebounding advantage.
Turning point: Dayton led 25-24 with nine minutes to play after a 3-pointer by Mustapha Amzil. Saint Louis outscored Dayton 13-3 over the next five minutes.
Milestone: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes scored five points in the half to reach 1,000 in his career. He’s the 51st player in school history to reach the milestone and the first true sophomore.
