Dayton faces halftime deficit for third straight game

RICHMOND, Va. — The Dayton Flyers trailed for the last five minutes of the first half and faced a 25-22 halftime deficit Friday against Virginia Commonwealth at the Siegel Center.
Dayton has trailed at halftime in its last three games. It trailed St. Bonaventure 30-28 and won 76-71. It trailed St. Joseph’s 38-34 and won 94-79.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Dayton’s key player: Nate Santos scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting.
VCU’s key player: Jason Nelson made 3 of 3 3-pointers and scored nine points.
Key stat: The teams combined to make 5 of 19 3-pointers. Dayton made 2 of 9. VCU made 3 of 10.
Big basket: Enoch Cheeks saved a ball from going out of bounds and then made a short jump shot near the rim for the last basket of the half on Dayton’s final possession.
About the Author