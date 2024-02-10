Dayton faces halftime deficit for third straight game

RICHMOND, Va. — The Dayton Flyers trailed for the last five minutes of the first half and faced a 25-22 halftime deficit Friday against Virginia Commonwealth at the Siegel Center.

Dayton has trailed at halftime in its last three games. It trailed St. Bonaventure 30-28 and won 76-71. It trailed St. Joseph’s 38-34 and won 94-79.