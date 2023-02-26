Dayton goes cold late in half and trails George Mason

Rotation news: Mike Sharavjamts returned to the rotation after missing the game Wednesday at UMass with an illness. This is the second game this season Dayton has had a fully healthy roster.

Around the A-10: Virginia Commonwealth (22-7, 13-3) beat Richmond 73-58 at the Siegel Center on Friday to stay in first place with two games to go. VCU plays a home game against Saint Louis on Tuesday and can clinch a share of the regular-season title with a victory. It closes the season March 4 at George Washington.

Fordham (23-6, 11-5) beat Rhode Island 74-71 on Saturday to move closer to clinching a top-four seed.