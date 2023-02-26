Dayton goes cold late in half and trails George Mason

DaRon Holmes II scored in the final seconds of the first half off a pass from Malachi Smith, but that was the only field goal of the last five minutes for the Dayton Flyers, who trailed George Mason 33-28 at halftime Saturday at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: Holmes led all scorers with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Key stat: George Mason shot 58% from the field, while Dayton shot 48%.
Turning point: The game was tied at 25-25 with five minutes to play after a basket by Holmes. George Mason then went on an 8-1 run.
Rotation news: Mike Sharavjamts returned to the rotation after missing the game Wednesday at UMass with an illness. This is the second game this season Dayton has had a fully healthy roster.
Around the A-10: Virginia Commonwealth (22-7, 13-3) beat Richmond 73-58 at the Siegel Center on Friday to stay in first place with two games to go. VCU plays a home game against Saint Louis on Tuesday and can clinch a share of the regular-season title with a victory. It closes the season March 4 at George Washington.
Fordham (23-6, 11-5) beat Rhode Island 74-71 on Saturday to move closer to clinching a top-four seed.
