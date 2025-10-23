Dayton faces No. 16 Presbyterian at Welcome Stadium after first PFL loss

“We’ve just got to make sure we have a good week of practice,” safety Eli Kirk said Wednesday, “and yesterday was great — probably our best Tuesday practice of the year so far."

One question for Dayton is the status of starting quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer, who suffered an injury in the first half against Butler with the game tied at 7-7.

“He’s doing good and hanging in there,” coach Trevor Andrews said Wednesday.

Will Schondelmyer be available against Presbyterian?

“We’re still sorting that out,” Andrews said. “We hope to have an answer here sooner than later.”

Schondelmyer completed 9 of 14 passes for 77 yards. His backup, Drew VanVleet, who was the starter last season, completed 7 of 16 passes for 79 yards.

“There was a healthy competition in the spring,” Andrews said, “and then in camp, Drew handled it like a pro. He prepares like he’s a starter.”

Presbyterian entered the PFL in 2020. It has split four games with Dayton in the past four seasons.

This season, Presbyterian, which was picked to finish seventh in the PFL preseason poll, is off to its first 7-0 start since 1959.

Presbyterian leads the PFL in scoring offense (40.9 points per game) and scoring defense (13.9).

Presbyterian quarterback Collin Hurst leads the league in touchdown passes (18) and passing yards per game (249.0).

“They’ve got weapons all over the place,” Andrews said. “I like both of the running backs. The quarterback’s experienced. They’ve got three playmakers in the passing game. They can distribute it. They’ve won games by running the football, and they’ve won games by throwing the football. Then defensively, they’re just so disruptive. They’re going to bring some pressure, but they can also be disruptive without bringing pressure.”