Dayton falls into 18-point halftime hole against Xavier in exhibition game

The Dayton Flyers scored six points in the last six minutes of the first half and faced a 46-28 halftime deficit against Xavier on Sunday in an exhibition game at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key players: Nate Santos led Dayton with seven points on 3-of-6 shooting.

Zach Freemantle, Marcus Foster and Ryan Conwell each scored eight for Xavier.

Key stat: Xavier made 4 of 9 3-pointers (44.4%). Dayton made 1 of 13 (7.7%).

Big run: Dayton ended the half on an 11-2 run in the last 2 minutes, 35 seconds.

Starting lineup: Dayton started four returning players (Enoch Cheeks, Nate Santos, Malachi Smith and Javon Bennett) and one newcomer (Ohio State transfer Zed Key).

Rotation: The eleven scholarship players who dressed in uniform for the game all played between four and 13 minutes. Posh Alexander, Jacob Conner and Amaël L’Etang were the first players off the bench for Dayton. Hamad Mousa was the next player off the bench. Isaac Jack and Jaiun Simon also entered the game in the first nine minutes.

Injury news: Marvel Allen, who had knee surgery in June, and Brady Uhl, who wore a protective boot on his left foot, were the only scholarship players not in uniform for Dayton.

