Dayton falls short of upset against No. 9 BYU in ESPN Events Invitational final

Richie Saunders makes big shots in final minutes for Cougars
Brigham Young's Richie Saunders makes a 3-pointer as he's fouled by Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery in the final minutes of the ESPN Events Invitational championship game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, at the State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla. David Jablonski/Staff

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Dayton Flyers erased a 13-point deficit in the second half and battled No. 9 Brigham Young until the final seconds but lost 83-79 on Friday in the ESPN Events Invitational championship game at the State Farm Field House.

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

What it means: Dayton (6-2) finished runner-up in the event for the second time. It lost to Xavier in the championship game in 2015. It won the title in 2011 and 2022. It is 10-2 in the tournament.

Brigham Young (6-1) improved to 4-0 in the series against Dayton.

Stars of the game: BYU senior Richie Saunders, the only player who played in this game and in the last meeting between the two schools in 2022, scored 29 points. He made 6 of 10 3-pointers.

Javon Bennett led Dayton with 22 points. He made 6 of 11 3-pointers.

Stat of the game: Dayton made 6 of 14 free throws. BYU made 15 of 18.

Big runs: Dayton led 39-30 after a 3-pointer by De’Shayne Montgomery on the first possession of the second half. BYU then outscored Dayton 15-0 in less than four minutes.

BYU’s run continued, and it stretched its lead to 56-43 with 12 minutes, 47 seconds to play.

Comeback: Dayton chipped away at the lead and tied the game at 67-67 on a fast-break layup by Bryce Heard with four minutes to play. BYU answered with a 3, but Heard again tied the game, this time on a 3.

Big plays: BYU took the lead for good on a 4-point play by Saunders with 2:56 to play.

Dayton still had a chance in the final minute. Heard, who scored a career-high 16 points and made 4 of 5 3s, made a 3 with 52 seconds remaining.

Dayton forced a turnover. Then Montgomery missed a shot at the rim that would have cut the deficit to one point. That’s where the comeback stalled.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays East Tennessee State (5-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena.

HALFTIME RECAP

Dayton by as many as 11 points in the first half and took a 36-30 lead into halftime.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Bennett made 6 of 10 shots, including 5 of 8 3-pointers. He scored 17 points for Dayton.

Bennett made 2 of 10 3s in an 84-79 overtime victory against Georgetown in the first round Thursday.

Key stat: Dayton shot 42% (8 of 19) from 3-point range, while BYU shot 27% (3 of 11).

Big run: The game was tied at 22-22 with 7:19 to play. A jumper by Bennett started an 11-2 run. He made two 3s in the stretch, and Bryce Heard added another 3.

Dayton led 33-24 with four minutes to play.

Strong start: Dayton opened the game with a 15-6 run.

Missed opportunities: Jordan Derkack made 1 of 5 free throws. He missed all three attempts after being fouled on a 3-point shot.

Earlier game: Miami beat Georgetown 78-65 in the consolation game.

