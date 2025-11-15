Dayton falls to first-place Drake in final PFL home game of season

Drake (7-3, 6-1) clinched a share of the PFL championship. It can clinch the outright PFL title for the third straight year with a victory at home against Morehead State next weekend.

Drake took a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Logan Inagawa early in the second quarter. It scored its second and last touchdown on its next drive on a 66-yard run by Nick Herman.

Dayton punted on four of its first five drives and threw an interception on the other. Dayton kicker Trevor Henkle missed a 26-yard field-goal attempt in the final minute of the first half.

Dayton got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Liam Poronsky to Michael Mussari. On its next drives after that score, Dayton turned the ball over on downs and lost a fumble.

The Tippecanoe High School graduate Poronsky, who had not appeared in a game this season, entered the game in the second quarter and completed 11 of 22 passes for 107 yards.

Starter Drew VanVleet completed 5 of 10 passes for 78 yards.

Herman led the Drake offense with 153 yards on 15 carries.

Gavin Lochow ran for 101 yards for Dayton and had 63 receiving yards.

Dayton closes the season at Davidson (6-5, 4-4) on Saturday.

Award news: Redshirt junior safety Mac Grant III was presented with the Lt. Andy Zulli Memorial Trophy at halftime.

According to a press release, “The award goes to the Flyer senior who best exemplifies the qualities of Zulli, a former UD football player who was killed in a military vehicle accident while serving in the Army in Germany shortly after his graduation in 1954. Zulli was not a star football player at Dayton, but his qualities of sportsmanship, scholarship and leadership were so exceptional that this award was created in his memory shortly after his death. It is considered the most prestigious award in the University of Dayton football program.”