Dayton finishes first half strong to build double-digit lead vs. Oakland

The Dayton Flyers outscored Oakland 21-7 in the last five minutes of the first half to build a 46-28 halftime lead on Wednesday at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the half:
Key player: Dayton guard Javon Bennett led all scorers with 13 points. He made 5 of 6 field goals.
Key stat: Dayton made 9 of 16 3-pointers (56.3%). Bennett made 3 of 4. Nate Santos, Kobe Elvis and Koby Brea each made 2 of 4.
Big run: Dayton led 25-21 with five minutes remaining and went on a 9-0 run over the next two minutes.
Foul trouble: DaRon Holmes II picked up his second foul with 5:13 to play and didn’t return in the first half. He had one point in 11:47.
