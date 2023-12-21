Dayton finishes first half strong to build double-digit lead vs. Oakland

Key player: Dayton guard Javon Bennett led all scorers with 13 points. He made 5 of 6 field goals.

Key stat: Dayton made 9 of 16 3-pointers (56.3%). Bennett made 3 of 4. Nate Santos, Kobe Elvis and Koby Brea each made 2 of 4.

Big run: Dayton led 25-21 with five minutes remaining and went on a 9-0 run over the next two minutes.

Foul trouble: DaRon Holmes II picked up his second foul with 5:13 to play and didn’t return in the first half. He had one point in 11:47.