Dayton finishes first half strong to build lead against Cincinnati

Credit: David Jablonski

CINCINNATI — The Dayton Flyers outscored the Cincinnati Bearcats 11-4 in the last five minutes of the first half to build a 35-29 halftime lead Saturday in the Hoops Classic at the Heritage Bank Center.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 13 3-pointers, while Cincinnati made 3 of 12. Koby Brea made 3 of 3 for the Flyers.

Turning point: Kobe Elvis ended a near four-minute scoring drought with a basket at the 4:20 mark, giving Dayton a 26-25 lead. That started an 8-2 run.

Lineup news: After missing the last game with an illness, Zimi Nwokeji was back on the Dayton bench but did not see any minutes in the first half. Freshman Marvel Allen was in uniform for the first time this season but did not play in the half.

