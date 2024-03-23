Dayton finishes first half strong to close gap against Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The No. 7 seed Dayton Flyers outscored No. 2 Arizona 10-0 in the last 2½ minutes of the first half to trim a 17-point deficit to 40-33 at halftime on Saturday at the Delta Center in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II led all scorers with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Arizona’s Caleb Love made 3 of 5 3-pointers and scored 13 points.

Explore» PHOTOS: Dayton warms up for game against Arizona

Key stats: Arizona shot 64% from the field (16 of 25). Dayton shot 33.5% (11 of 31).

Arizona had 11 turnovers to Dayton’s six.

Big run: Arizona took control with an early 8-0 run, turning a 9-8 lead into a 17-9 advantage. Arizona twice led by 17: 37-20 with 4:15 to play and 40-23 with 2:44 to go.

Turning point: Dayton got back into the game with a 3-pointer by Holmes, a dunk by Enoch Cheeks, two free throws by Holmes and a 3 by Koby Brea. Javon Bennett had a 3-pointer go in and out at the buzzer.

Looking ahead: Dayton or Arizona will play No. 3 seed Baylor or No. 6 Clemson in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

