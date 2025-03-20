Dayton finishes first half strong to take halftime lead against Florida Atlantic

Dayton's Jacob Conner dunks in the first half against Florida Atlantic in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Jacob Conner dunks in the first half against Florida Atlantic in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
52 minutes ago
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Malachi Smith made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt in the final seconds of the first half to give the Dayton Flyers a 44-38 halftime lead against Florida Atlantic in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Top players: Enoch Cheeks led Dayton with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting.

Kaleb Glenn scored 12 for Florida Atlantic on 4-of-8 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 11 3-pointers. Florida Atlantic made 3 of 9.

Big run: Dayton trailed 33-28 with after a 3-point play by Matas Vokietaitis with 7 minutes, 17 seconds to play in the half. It then began an 9-0 run to take a 36-33 lead with 3:27 to play. Posh Alexander scored the first five points in the run.

Rotation news: Isaac Jack made his first appearance since Feb. 15. He had two points and two rebounds in the half.

Jack missed the last five games of the regular season after undergoing an appendectomy and was in uniform but did not play when Dayton lost to Saint Joseph’s in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals.

