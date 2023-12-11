Dayton-UNLV game will not be played this season

Explore Canceling game right call

“We simply found no practical way to reschedule the game this season based on the calendar and a variety of other logistical challenges,” UD director of athletics Neil Sullivan said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting UNLV in the future.”

According to the university, the ticket cost for the game will automatically be credited to the accounts of season ticket holders, and no action is required.

Those in need of a refund should call 937-229-4433 or email flyertickets@udayton.edu.

Individuals who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster Resale will receive refunds to the payment method used for the transaction,, and tickets transferred to friends and family will revert back to the original purchaser and the account credit will be issued to the season ticket holder.