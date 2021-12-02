dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Flyers highlights: Game-opening 22-4 run vs. Alabama State

Caption
Dayton Flyers highlights: Game-opening 22-4 run vs. Alabama State on Dec. 1, 2021

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top