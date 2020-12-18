Dayton Flyers seek Mississippi sweep with second straight SEC matchup

Dayton has performed well against the Southeastern Conference over the years — 17-5 since 2008 — but has not beaten SEC teams in back-to-back games during that span. The Rebels, who visit UD Arena at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on the NBC Sports Network, should be the tougher of the two teams. They were picked to finish ninth in the SEC preseason poll, while the Bulldogs were picked 12th.

“They’re a deep team,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said Thursday. “Even though they’ve got a lot of new pieces, they’re a veteran team because guys have college experience. They’re one of the best defensive teams I’ve seen and we’ll have faced up to this point with their ability to do the things we have to get better at. No. 1 is their ability to turn you over and have their defense create offense for them. They’re elite at their ability to do that. And they’re a great rebounding team like many of the teams we’ve played this year. Those two things really stick out when you watch them play and also the numbers they can throw at you and the intensity they play with for 40 minutes has been pretty impressive to watch.”