Dayton faces narrow deficit at halftime against Longwood

Key players: Holmes led all scorers with 14 points. He made 5 of 7 field goals, including 2 of 2 3-pointers.

Michael Christmas and Jonathan Massie each scored nine for Longwood.

Key stat: Dayton shot 28.6% (4 of 14) from 3-point range. It entered the game with the second-best percentage (41.8) in the country.

Longwood shot 53.6% from the field and made 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Big run: Dayton trailed 14-13 after a 3-pointer by Petras Padegimas. Longwood then began a 7-0 run to build its biggest lead, 21-13 with 10:06 left in the half.

Cold start: Koby Brea, the nation’s leading 3-point shooter (52.9%) missed all three of its shots from long range in the half.

Clean game: Each team committed two turnovers in the half.