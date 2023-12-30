Dayton faces narrow deficit at halftime against Longwood

DaRon Holmes II made a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half, but the Dayton Flyers faced a 37-34 halftime deficit against Longwood on Saturday afternoon at UD Arena in their last non-conference game of the regular season.
Longwood did not trail in the first half, and there was one tie. Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key players: Holmes led all scorers with 14 points. He made 5 of 7 field goals, including 2 of 2 3-pointers.
Michael Christmas and Jonathan Massie each scored nine for Longwood.
Key stat: Dayton shot 28.6% (4 of 14) from 3-point range. It entered the game with the second-best percentage (41.8) in the country.
Longwood shot 53.6% from the field and made 3 of 4 3-pointers.
Big run: Dayton trailed 14-13 after a 3-pointer by Petras Padegimas. Longwood then began a 7-0 run to build its biggest lead, 21-13 with 10:06 left in the half.
Cold start: Koby Brea, the nation’s leading 3-point shooter (52.9%) missed all three of its shots from long range in the half.
Clean game: Each team committed two turnovers in the half.
Dayton trails Longwood 37-34 at halftime after 3 by DaRon Holmes II in final seconds. pic.twitter.com/utLKqikYeH— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) December 30, 2023
About the Author