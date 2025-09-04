Dayton football coach explains decision to start Springfield grad at QB

“It’s something I didn’t take lightly at all because I love Drew VanVleet,” Andrews said. “He’s a great Flyer. It was one of those deals where we charted everything — every snap they took. When it came down to it, Bryce was ahead of Drew.

“I wanted to make sure that it was the right call for our team. We looked at numbers. We looked at drives in live situations, and ultimately that’s what it came down to.”

Dayton lost 24-14. Schondelmyer, a redshirt sophomore who attended Arcanum High School for three years before spending his senior year at Springfield, completed 17 of 31 passes for 261 yards.

VanVleet, also a redshirt sophomore, started four games as a freshman in 2023 and all 11 games last season. He has 20 touchdown passes in his career but also 13 interceptions.

“It’s a good problem to have as a coach when you’ve got two guys that you feel like you can trust to go out there and do it,“ Andrews said. ”I’m excited to see Bryce get out there and get his opportunity. Drew handled it like a pro. He’s ready to go. Whenever his opportunity comes, he’ll be ready."

Schondelmyer threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Lochow on Dayton’s first possession.

The Flyers didn’t score again until the fourth quarter. They went 3-and-out on four possessions in the first half. On Dayton’s other first-half possessions, Robby Smart missed a 35-yard field-goal attempt, and Eastern Illinois blocked a 50-yard attempt by David Maurer.

In the fourth quarter, Dayton cut the deficit to 17-14 on a 67-yard pass from Schondelmyer to Cincinnati transfer Michael Mussari. Eastern Illinois responded with a game-clinching 75-yard touchdown drive that consumed more than seven minutes.

Schondelmyer finished his high school career as one of the most prolific passers in Ohio history. He ranks fourth in career passing yards (11,521) and fifth in touchdown passes (136).

Schondelmyer entered the transfer portal on Nov. 20 and committed to Dayton on Dec. 19. His dad Jason, a longtime high school coach in the area, worked as an assistant coach at Dayton during the tenure of Rick Chamberlin, Andrews’ predecessor. This was Schondelmyer’s first appearance in a game that counts since Springfield’s 28-14 loss to Lakewood St. Edward in the Division I state championship game in 2022.

“That’s the first time he’s played college football,” Andrews said. “He’s been on teams, but that’s his first true run at it. There were the first-game things, but I was really pleased to see him connect on two big plays. Being able to throw it over the top just helps everyone else out. We’ve got to come out Saturday and run the football. That’s the biggest thing. And those will open up even more.”