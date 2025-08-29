Dayton football falls at Eastern Illinois in season opener

Eastern Illinois scored the next 17 points. Then in the fourth quarter, Schondelmyer threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Cincinnati transfer Michael Mussari.

Eastern Illinois clinched the victory with a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cole LaCrue with 2:15 to play.

Schondelmyer played three seasons at Arcanum High School before transferring to Springfield for his senior year. He helped lead the Wildcats to a state runner-up finish in 2022.

Schondelmyer spent the last two seasons at Youngstown State. He redshirted in 2023 and did not appear in a game in 2024.

Schondelmyer got the start over Drew VanVleet, a redshirt sophomore who started all 11 games last season.

Schondelmyer completed 17 of 31 passes for 261 yards. Lochow caught six passes for 124 yards. Mussari had six receptions for 101 yards.

Eastern Illinois won the game by dominating on the ground. It outgained Dayton 336-31 in rushing yards. It had 25 first down to Dayton’s nine.

LaCrue ran for 193 yards on 26 carries. Charles Kellom gained 133 yards on 30 carries.

Gruden, a former Dayton backup quarterback who now works for Barstool Sports, talked to the Flyers in the locker room before the game.

“I was here a long time ago,” Gruden said. “I don’t want to philosophize. I just want to encourage you guys. Let’s kick this thing off the right way tonight.”

Prior to the game, Gruden made a friendly wager with Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, an EIU grad.

Gruden and Sean Payton go way back.

Gruden was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1997 when Payton got his first NFL job as a quarterbacks coach with the Eagles.

Gruden and Payton coached against each other twice a season from 2006-07 when Gruden was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Payton was with the New Orleans Saints. They coached against each other one more time in 2020 when Gruden was with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The coaches traded videos on social media Thursday.

“Coach Jon Gruden, hey, your best friend, Sean Payton here from the Denver Broncos,” Payton said. “My understanding is your Dayton Flyers travel to Charleston, Ill., to play the Eastern Illinois Panthers. And the reason I know that is Adam Trautman, one of our tight ends, is from Dayton as well. I’ve been tired of hearing his chirping.

“Big Game for both teams. My understanding is you’re going to be there on the sideline. I suggest we get a little bet going, a little wager. You know I like to watch that show of yours where you open the boxes that have been sent from everywhere in the country. My problem with that show is the tape cutter. It takes you forever to open the boxes, and I kind of need a tape cutter here, so we’re going to bet a high-tech tape cutter and dinner on this game tonight.”

Gruden responded with a video he filmed by being driven around Charleston by Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael.

“We are here,” Gruden said. “The Dayton Flyers are here. And I heard your bet. I’ll bet you a fancy box opener, and I want dinner in Shanahan’s restaurant in Denver. You know Mike Shanahan? Oh, he went to Eastern Illinois too, didn’t he? Let’s go Flyers. This is going to be a freaking big one. Love you, brother.”

Dayton returns to action at noon Sept. 6 against Thomas More at Welcome Stadium.