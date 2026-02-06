Dayton football: Flyers announce 31-man 2026 recruiting class

Dayton improved its record in each of Andrews’ first three seasons, from 4-7 in 2023 to 6-5 in 2024 to 7-4 in 2025. The Flyers open the 2026 season at noon on Aug. 29 against Fairmont State at Welcome Stadium.

Andrews’ fourth class is his third largest. Dayton announced a 37-man recruiting class in February 2023, about two months after he took over as coach. A year later, he brought in a 32-man class. Last year, Dayton added 25 freshmen.

“We were able to put together a deep and talented incoming class of young men who are a great ‘fit’ for UD and our football program,” Andrews said. “They are a talented group and we are looking forward to working with them on the field come August.”

“When you look at the 2026 recruiting class in its entirety, there are multiple state champions and several all-state performers on the field as well as the classroom. It is a well-rounded group of student-athletes that we are proud to have represent the University of Dayton. These guys are all talented, they are competitive, they have proven leadership skills, and they understand the expectations of a winning culture.”

“Included in the group are 16 team captains and five incoming players who come from Flyer Football lineage, having fathers, grandfathers or brothers that have worn the UD uniform. It is another deep and balanced class that we expect to come in and get right to work.”

Here’s a glance at each player with player descriptions provided by UD:

FRESHMEN

Drew Balogh, Safety, 5-11, 180, Springboro, Ohio, Springboro: Team captain; and earned GWOC Scholar Athlete Award.

Charlie Barkmeier, Linebacker, 5-10, 195, Oak Lawn, Ill., Brother Rice: All-conference and conference Defensive Player of the Year; team captain; and led team to state title.

Isaiah Carranza, Cornerback, 5-11, 180, Milford, Ohio, Milford: Team captain; and named to all-academic team twice.

Chris Chang, Safety, 6-1, 192, Lake Zurich, Ill., Lake Zurich: Earned first team all-state honor.

Colten Florence, Defensive Line, 6-4, 220, Cadiz, Ohio, Saint Clairsville: Season and career sacks record holder.

Nick Hachigian, Linebacker, 6-2, 215, Park Ridge, Ill., Maine South: Led team to four conference titles.

Franky Hayse, Linebacker, 6-0, 205, Whiteland, Ind., Center Grove: Named 6A all-state; and led team to state title in 2024.

Brady Hines, Defensive Line, 6-1, 215, Monroe, Mich., Saint Mary Catholic Central: Finished with 161 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks; and grandson of 1963 Zulli Award Winner and former Flyer Tom LaBeau.

Andrew Lipp, Offensive Line, 6-5, 260, Harrison, Badin: Team’s offensive lineman MVP and didn’t allow a sack as a senior.

Marty Loncar, Linebacker, 6-1, 205, Concord Township, Ohio, Lake Catholic: First team All-Ohio in 2025.

Conor Malenock, Offensive Line, 6-6, 325, Chicago, Ill., Saint Patrick’s: First team all-conference as junior and senior.

Grant Nurre, Quarterback, 6-4, 225, Cincinnati, Kings: Finished with 6,921 passing yards and 52 touchdowns.

Shane O’Leary, Tight End, 6-4, 235, Westlake, Ohio, Saint Ignatius: Finished with career-highs in yards and receptions last season; and son for former NFL player Dan O’Leary.

David Piotrowski, Defensive Line, 6-4, 240, Park Ridge, Ill., Maine South: Conference lineman of the year; and four-time conference champion.

Andrew Smith, Safety, 6-3, 195, Maryville, Tenn., Maryville: Finished fourth all-time in career interceptions (10) and set school record with most in a game (3).

Oliver Thulin, Wide Receiver, 5-10, 175, Downers Grove, Ill., Downers Grove North: Finished with 1,995 yards and 23 touchdowns; and brother of current Flyer Ethan Thulin.

Luke Vanderwiel, Athlete, 5-9, 180, Crystal Lake, Ill., Prairie Ridge: Finished with 73 touchdowns.

Gabe Wilburn, Cornerback, 5-11, 180, Loveland, Ohio, Loveland: Finished with three tackles for loss and 43 tackles

Jaden Workman, Athlete, 6-4, 235, Lewis Center, Ohio, Olentangy Orange: Led team to state championship in 2025; and inished season with 35 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Henry Duda, Running Back, 6-0, 200, Elmhurst, Ill., York: Set school records for career rushing yards (2,722) and yards per game (166.5).

Colson Lair, K/P, 5-7, 175, Fort Mitchell, Ky., Beechwood: Named to all-state team twice.

Ehren Dammann, Offensive Line, 6-2, 275, Arlington Heights, Ill., John Hersey: All-conference honorable mention; and younger brother of current Flyer Gus Dammann.

Michael O’Connor, Defensive Line, 6-3, 260, Oak Lawn, Ill., Marist: All-conference honorable mention as a senior.

Ben Guilliams, Offensive Line, 6-2, 277, Ironton, Ohio, Ironton: First team all-state; team captain and top five recruit in West Virginia.

Nick Barrett, Offensive Line, 6-3, 270, Orland Park, Ill., Sandburg: Led team to conference title; and earned all-conference honors.

Brayden Homoki, Linebacker, 6-0, 220, Grafton, Ohio, Midview: School record holder for tackles in a season and career.

Kolyn Ogletree, Defensive Back, 5-11, 197, West Chester, Ohio, Lakota West: Finished with 94 tackles and three interceptions; and state champion in track.

TRANSFERS

These players are now on campus and participating in workouts.

Jaz Boykin, Cornerback, 6-1, 185, Fishers, Ind., Fishers: All-conference as a junior and honorable mention as a senior; and transfer with stops at Indiana and Hampton.

Ross Coppock, Safety, 6-2, 200, Centerville, Ohio, Centerville: Third Team All-State as a senior; finished with 203 tackles and 13 interceptions; and transfer from Gardner-Webb

Carter Sheehan, Offensive Line, Pa., Bishop Gulifoyle: Transfer from Temple; and redshirt in 2025

Jace Schaefer, Defensive Line, Ohio, Saint Mary’s Memorial: Transfer from Ohio Dominican where he was second team All-GMAC last season.