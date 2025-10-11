Dayton football: Flyers beat Valparaiso for fifth straight victory

Six different players scored touchdowns for the Dayton Flyers in the first half as they built a 41-0 halftime lead en route to a 41-10 victory Saturday at Valparaiso.
Dayton (5-1, 3-0) has won five straight games for the first time since 2022. It’s the first PFL team to reach 3-0 this season. As of early Saturday evening, it sat alone in first place with a half-game lead over Presbyterian (6-0, 2-0).
Valparaiso (1-5, 0-2) lost its fifth straight game.
Dayton quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer completed 15 of 22 passes for 202 yards with three touchdowns. He has 15 touchdown passes and no interceptions.
Donovan Weatherly, Michael Mussari and Dominic Vrbanic caught touchdown passes from Schondelmyer.
Luke Hansen and Mason Hackett ran for scores. Hansen gained 57 yards on six carries. Hackett caught two passes for 73 yards.
Gavin Lochow caught five passes for 42 yards and had a 46-yard run.
Mac Grant III returned an interception for a touchdown.
Dayton plays at home the next two weeks, facing Butler (4-3, 2-1) at noon on Oct. 18 and Presbyterian at noon on Oct. 25. Presbyterian beat Butler 31-25 in Indianapolis on Saturday.
