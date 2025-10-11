Dayton football: Flyers beat Valparaiso for fifth straight victory

Six different players scored touchdowns for the Dayton Flyers in the first half as they built a 41-0 halftime lead en route to a 41-10 victory Saturday at Valparaiso.

Dayton (5-1, 3-0) has won five straight games for the first time since 2022. It’s the first PFL team to reach 3-0 this season. As of early Saturday evening, it sat alone in first place with a half-game lead over Presbyterian (6-0, 2-0).