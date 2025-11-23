Dayton football: Flyers close season with rout of Davidson

With the season-ending victory, Dayton tied for fourth in the Pioneer Football League with a 5-3 mark. The Flyers beat Davidson (2-10, 1-7) for the the third straight season

Drake (8-3, 7-1) clinched the outright PFL title with a 17-10 victory at home against Morehead State on Saturday.

Against Davidson, Dayton set a season-high with 474 yards of offense. The Flyers led 35-0 before Davidson scored on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Gavin Lochow led the offense with 11 receptions for 188 yards. He ranks second in UD history in career receptions (161) behind Adam Trautman (178).

Liam Poronsky made his first career start at quarterback. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns.

Luke Hansen led the rushing attack with 87 yards on 15 carries. He ran for two touchdowns.

Safety Luke Mitchell led the defense with 14 tackles.