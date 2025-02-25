Dayton football team opens the 2025 season on a Thursday

The first games of the college football season take place on Aug. 23. Aug. 28 is the second date teams can play. Most teams will start play on Aug. 30, the first Saturday of the season.

Dayton has not played as early as Aug. 28 since 2003 when it started on the same date.

Dayton played its season opener on Sept. 2 in Andrews’ first season, losing 41-0 at Illinois State. Last year, it beat St. Francis 18-10 on Aug. 31 at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton will play Eastern Illinois, which is located in Charleston, Ill., for the second time in its history. The Flyers won the first matchup 17-10 in the second game of the 2021 season. Eastern Illinois finished 3-9 overall last season and 2-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Dayton plays its home opener in its second game on Sept. 6, facing Thomas More, another program it has played once. It won the previous matchup 18-7 in 1992. Thomas More is a former Division III and NAIA program making the transition to NCAA Division II.

After a bye week, Dayton plays at Robert Morris in Pittsburgh in its final non-conference game on Sept. 20. Dayton leads the series against Robert Morris 20-3 and won the last matchup 22-20 in the 2022 season opener.

Dayton plays the first of eight Pioneer Football League games Oct. 4 at Morehead State. In its final two PFL games, it plays the two teams that have represented the league in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs the last four years: Drake (2023 and 2024); and Davidson (2021 and 2022).

Dayton plays Drake in its final home game on Nov. 15 and closes the regular season at Davidson on Nov. 22.

“While historically our football program has played all of the teams on our 2025 schedule in the past, eight of our opponents will be unfamiliar to our current staff,” Andrews said. “Five of the teams — Eastern Illinois, Thomas More, Robert Morris, Stetson and Drake — are programs we will be playing for the first time since our staff has been here. The other three — Valparaiso, Butler and Davidson — have new coaching staffs.”

Dayton improved from 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the PFL in Andrews’ first season to 6-5 and 4-4 last season.

Dayton starts spring practices Sunday. It will practice six times before spring break, which is March 15-23, and then eight teams before the annual spring game April 13.

Dayton’s 2025 football schedule

Non-conference

Thursday, Aug. 28, at Eastern Illinois, TBD Charleston, Ill.

Saturday, Sept. 6, Thomas More, 12 p.m., Welcome Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 20, at Robert Morris, TBD, Corapolis, Pa.

Pioneer Football League

Saturday, Sept. 27, Stetson, 12 p.m., Welcome Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 4, at Morehead State, TBD, Morehead, Ky.

Saturday, Oct. 11, at Valparaiso, TBD, Valparaiso, Ind.

Saturday, Oct. 18, Butler, 12 p.m., Welcome Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 25, Presbyterian, 12 p.m., Welcome Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 1, at San Diego, TBD, San Diego, Calif.

Saturday, Nov. 8, San Diego, 12 p.m., Welcome Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 15, Drake, 12 p.m., Welcome Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 22, at Davidson, TBD, Davidson, N.C.