Dayton forward Holmes receives invitation to NBA Draft Combine

Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine, according to a source on Tuesday.
The news was first reported by NoCeilingsNBA.com. The official list of NBA Draft Combine participants has not been released.
The combine will be held May 15-21 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Last year, there were 76 participants.
The last Dayton player to participate in the combine was Kostas Antetokounmpo in 2018. He was the 60th and last player selected in the draft that year. Obi Toppin and several other top prospects opted to not participate in the combine in 2020.
At the combine, players scrimmage and participate in shooting drills. They are measured in everything from wingspan to standing reach to standing vertical jump and max vertical leap.
Holmes declared for the draft on April 23 while maintaining his college eligibility. His teammate Toumani Camara also declared for the draft but made it clear he wouldn’t be returning to college. A third Flyer, Mike Sharavjamts, was also on the list of underclassmen who declared for the draft.
Holmes also has a number of workouts scheduled with NBA teams, a source said. The list grows by the day.
The early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen who wish to maintain their collegiate eligibility is 11:59 p.m. on May 31. Holmes, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward from Goodyear, Ariz., has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Holmes ranked 62nd on a NBA Draft Top 100 Big Board compiled by Sam Vecenie, of The Athletic, this week. Camara ranked 96th on the same list.
