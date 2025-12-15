Dayton forward named A-10 Rookie of the Week

Thomas made 7 of 8 field-goal attempts and dunked four times in 13 minutes. He also set a career high with four blocked shots.

Thomas ranks seventh on the team in scoring (5.0) and second in blocks (1.1). He scored in double figures one other time, tallying 12 points in a 74-55 victory against North Carolina Central on Nov. 22.

Thomas is the second player to earn an A-10 weekly honor this season. De’Shayne Montgomery was named Co-Player of the Week on Nov. 24.

Dayton (8-3) returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Florida State (5-5) at UD Arena.