Dayton gets one player back, loses another for UMass game

Blakney, Dayton’s sixth-leading scorer (7.1 points per game), started all but two of the first 20 games. He has missed the last two games and four of the last seven games. He played only six minutes in a 62-58 victory at Virginia Commonwealth on Feb. 7 before exiting with an injury.

After Dayton’s 65-49 victory at Loyola Chicago on Saturday, coach Anthony Grant said after the game Blakney is “going through some personal stuff, but he should be fine.” Asked if Blakney was injured, Grant said, “It’s a combination of things.”