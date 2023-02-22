Dayton gets one player back, loses another for UMass game

Redshirt sophomore guard R.J. Blakney will return to action for the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday against Massachusetts, while freshman guard Mike Sharavjamts will miss the game with an illness.
Dayton (18-9, 10-4) plays 13th-place UMass (14-13, 5-10) at 7 p.m. at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.
The Flyers enter the game alone in second place in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Virginia Commonwealth (21-7, 12-3) won 88-63 at 11th-place Saint Joseph’s (13-15, 7-9) on Tuesday to stay in first place. Saint Louis (18-10, 10-5) fell to third place with an 81-78 loss at ninth-place Richmond (14-14, 7-8).
Blakney, Dayton’s sixth-leading scorer (7.1 points per game), started all but two of the first 20 games. He has missed the last two games and four of the last seven games. He played only six minutes in a 62-58 victory at Virginia Commonwealth on Feb. 7 before exiting with an injury.
After Dayton’s 65-49 victory at Loyola Chicago on Saturday, coach Anthony Grant said after the game Blakney is “going through some personal stuff, but he should be fine.” Asked if Blakney was injured, Grant said, “It’s a combination of things.”
Sharavjamts did not make the trip to UMass. This will be the first game he has missed in his college career. Sharavjamts, DaRon Holmes II, Toumani Camara and Mustapha Amzil were the only players to appear in each of the first 27 games.
Dayton has had a fully health roster for one game this season. It lost that game 76-69 at George Washington on Jan. 21.
