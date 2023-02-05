Dayton goes cold in first half and faces halftime deficit at St. Bonaventure

Key stat: Dayton made 2 of 9 3-pointers and 8 of 22 2-point shots. It missed its last five shots in the last four minutes.

Turning point: Dayton led 20-13 after a jump shot by Kobe Elvis at the 10:53 mark. Dayton didn’t make another field goal until a dunk by DaRon Holmes at the 6:13 mark. Holmes and Toumani Camara led Dayton with eight points each in the half.