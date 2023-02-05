X
Dayton goes cold in first half and faces halftime deficit at St. Bonaventure

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure outscored the Dayton Flyers 20-6 in the final 10 minutes of the first half to build a 33-26 halftime lead on Saturday at the Reilly Center.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Forward Chad Venning, who averages 11.6 points per game game, scored 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting for St. Bonaventure.

Key stat: Dayton made 2 of 9 3-pointers and 8 of 22 2-point shots. It missed its last five shots in the last four minutes.

Turning point: Dayton led 20-13 after a jump shot by Kobe Elvis at the 10:53 mark. Dayton didn’t make another field goal until a dunk by DaRon Holmes at the 6:13 mark. Holmes and Toumani Camara led Dayton with eight points each in the half.

Lineup news: R.J. Blakney was unavailable Saturday. He has missed two of the last three games. Mustapha Amzil replaced Blakney in the starting lineup.

Around the A10: Davidson (11-12, 4-7) won 93-78 at Massachusetts (13-10, 4-7) on Saturday.

• Duquesne (15-8, 5-5) rode a 50-20 halftime lead to 93-67 victory at George Washington (11-12, 5-5), which has lost three games in a row after winning three games in a row.

• Loyola Chicago (8-14, 2-8) won 69-61 at home against George Mason (13-11, 5-6).

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

