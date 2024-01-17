Dayton guard breaks school record for consecutive made free throws

Entering the game, Elvis had no idea where he stood in the record book.

“I try not to pay attention to that stuff,” he said. “But I feel like one of the guys might have said something to jinx me.”

Elvis broke a 37-37 tie with the record-tying and record-breaking free throws at the 15:57 mark in the second half. He stepped to the line on Dayton’s next possession and missed his first attempt before making the second.

“I try not to think too much about my shot,” Elvis said. “I take my one little dribble, a small breath and let it go.”

Elvis has made 38 of 40 free throws (95%) this season and 85 of 104 (81.7%) in his career. He scored eight points on 2-of-7 shooting.

Goodwin, now the longtime coach at Capital University, set the record in his sophomore season, 1983-84. He shot 89.6% (69 of 77) at the line that season. Davis tied the record as a senior in 2017-18 when he shot 87.5% (105 of 120).

Elvis set the record on a night when Dayton shot a season-worst 55.2% (16 of 29). DaRon Holmes made 10 of 17. He called Elvis’ feat amazing.

“He gets to the free-throw line a lot,” Holmes said. “He draws a lot of attention. So that’s huge that he’s able to make them like that.”