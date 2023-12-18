BreakingNews
Dayton guard named A-10 Co-Player of the Week

Kobe Elvis leads Dayton to big win against Cincinnati
Sports
By
48 minutes ago
X

Dayton Flyers guard Kobe Elvis was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Co-Player of the Week on Monday after scoring a career-high 27 points Saturday in an 82-68 victory against Cincinnati.

Elvis shared the award with Saint Joseph’s guard Erik Reynolds III, who scored 26 points in an 83-58 victory against Iona on Saturday.

Elvis set his career scoring mark in back-to-back games. He had 24 points in the previous game against Troy.

Against Cincinnati, Elvis made 14 of 14 free throws. That’s the third-best performance in UD history. Edwin Young set the UD free-throw percentage single-game record by making 18 of 18 in 1997. Henry Finkel ranks second with a 15-of-15 performance in 1965.

Elvis improved his scoring average to 10.9 points per game, the fourth-best mark on the team. He has made 29 of 30 free throws (96.7%). That’s the fourth-best percentage in the country.

Dayton (8-2) returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Oakland at UD Arena.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

