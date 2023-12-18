Dayton guard named A-10 Co-Player of the Week

Elvis set his career scoring mark in back-to-back games. He had 24 points in the previous game against Troy.

Against Cincinnati, Elvis made 14 of 14 free throws. That’s the third-best performance in UD history. Edwin Young set the UD free-throw percentage single-game record by making 18 of 18 in 1997. Henry Finkel ranks second with a 15-of-15 performance in 1965.

Elvis improved his scoring average to 10.9 points per game, the fourth-best mark on the team. He has made 29 of 30 free throws (96.7%). That’s the fourth-best percentage in the country.

Dayton (8-2) returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Oakland at UD Arena.