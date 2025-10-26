Dayton guard sidelined by ‘potential eligibility concerns’

Adam Njie Jr. is one of eight newcomers on UD roster
Dayton's Adam Njie Jr. dribbles against Penn State in an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Adam Njie Jr. dribbles against Penn State in an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
University of Dayton Vice President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan released a statement Sunday evening in regard to sophomore guard Adam Njie Jr., a transfer from Iona in his first season with the Dayton Flyers.

“The University of Dayton has been notified by the NCAA of potential eligibility concerns related to Adam Njie, connected to matters that occurred prior to his enrollment at the University,” Sullivan said. “In light of these concerns and the ongoing review process, Adam will not be participating in athletic competition at this time.”

No other information was immediately available.

Njie had four points on 2-of-9 shooting in 24 minutes in a 78-62 victory against Penn State in an exhibition game at UD Arena on Oct. 19.

Dayton plays Bowling Green at 7 p.m. Monday at UD Arena in its second and final exhibition game before it opens the regular season on Nov. 3 against Canisius.

Njie committed to Dayton in April. He averaged 12.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game last season as a freshman at Iona.

Without Njie, Dayton has 10 active scholarship players, or nine if Rutgers transfer Jordan Derkack, who did not play against Penn State after a hard fall in practice, remains out. It already lost freshman guard Jaron McKie to a season-ending shoulder injury.

