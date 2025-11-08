Dayton hold slim halftime lead vs. UMBC in second game of season

Dayton's Amaël L'Etang looks for a shot against Maryland, Baltimore County on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

The Dayton Flyers led by as many as 12 points in the first half but saw the advantage dwindle to 41-37 at halftime as Maryland, Baltimore County made seven of its last eight shots in the first half Saturday at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key players: Amaël L’Etang and Keonte Jones each scored eight points for Dayton in the half.

Ace Valentine and Jose Roberto Tanchyn each had nine for UMBC.

Key stat: Dayton made 4 of 10 3-pointers. UMBC made 5 of 14.

Largest lead: Dayton led 27-15 after a dunk by De’Shayne Montgomery with 8 minutes, 15 seconds to play. UMBC made four 3-pointers the rest of the way to cut into the deficit.

