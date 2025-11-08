Dayton hold slim halftime lead vs. UMBC in second game of season

The Dayton Flyers led by as many as 12 points in the first half but saw the advantage dwindle to 41-37 at halftime as Maryland, Baltimore County made seven of its last eight shots in the first half Saturday at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the half:
Key players: Amaël L’Etang and Keonte Jones each scored eight points for Dayton in the half.
Ace Valentine and Jose Roberto Tanchyn each had nine for UMBC.
Key stat: Dayton made 4 of 10 3-pointers. UMBC made 5 of 14.
Largest lead: Dayton led 27-15 after a dunk by De’Shayne Montgomery with 8 minutes, 15 seconds to play. UMBC made four 3-pointers the rest of the way to cut into the deficit.
